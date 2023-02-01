How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on February 1

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Nutter Center in Dayton, OH.

The company will open the month with plenty of action it sits just over a month out from its Revolution pay-per-view in San Francisco. Two titles will be on the line for tonight’s show as well as a grudge match.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, February 1

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Nutter Center, Dayton, OH

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s show will feature the rubber match between the escalating feud between a pair of former AEW World Champions as “Hangman” Adam Page will once again mix it up with Jon Moxley. This all began in October when the world title match between the two ended by ref stoppage as a result of Page suffering a concussion. He’d return to AEW right before the end of the year with intentions of getting revenge on Mox and evened the score when winning a match between the two in Los Angeles a few weeks back. Now, Moxley will be in his backyard of southwest Ohio for tonight’s showdown and we’ll see if that will give him advantage.

Darby Allin defeated Samoa Joe for the TNT Championship a month ago and the two will lock up in a no holds barred rematch for the title tonight. Allin notched a handful of successful title defenses throughout the month of January, defeating the likes of Mike Bennett, Juice Robinson, Kushida, and Buddy Matthews in a series of open challenges. His biggest test will come tonight in putting down the Samoan legend for a second time.

Also on the show, TBS Champion Jade Cargill will defend her title against former Baddies member Red Velvet one-on-one. We’ll also get Bryan Danielson in action once again when taking on Timothy Thatcher. Danielson continues to rip through competition as he gears up for an AEW World Championship match against MJF at presumably Revolution.