NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, February 1

The NBA sees eight games on its Wednesday night slate even after Wizards vs. Pistons was postponed due to weather and travel issues. There is still plenty of action and a lot of players to choose from when filling out your DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Malik Beasley, Utah Jazz, $4,700

Beasley has had a nice run through his last handful of games, and even with Kelly Olynyk returning from an ankle injury and sending Beasley to the bench, he still put up 29 fantasy points against the Mavericks on Saturday. It was Beasley’s second straight game with over 26 fantasy points and the Jazz will have a favorable matchup against the Raptors, who have lost two of their last three outings.

Keita Bates-Diop, San Antonio Spurs, $4,600

Bates-Diop has seen a significant increase in minutes with Romeo Langford (hip) sidelined through the last four games, and he hasn’t disappointed. Coming off his biggest fantasy output with 30 DKFP against the Wizards on Monday, he’s averaged 26.8 DKFP through the four games without Langford. Bates-Diop will be expected to start again tonight as Langford is still listed as questionable, and he’ll be a steal despite his price rising from $3k up to $4.6k through the last few games.

Xavier Tillman, Memphis Grizzlies, $4,200

Tillman put up nine points and grabbed 11 rebounds in their win over the Pacers on Sunday. It’s the third time in four games that saw him rack up at least 25.5 DKFP as Steven Adams (knee) still remains sidelined. Tillman should still see plenty of action along with Brandon Clarke, so being able to grab him at a value price should be a solid play going forward.