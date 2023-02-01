Pick against the spread, over/under for Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies on Wednesday

The Portland Trail Blazers (24-26) will travel to take on the Memphis Grizzlies (32-18) Wednesday evening. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from FedExForum in Memphis. The Grizzlies won the first matchup between these two teams 111-106 on November 2.

Josh Hart and Jusuf Nurkic are probable for the Trail Blazers for this matchup. Hart is dealing with a hamstring injury, while Nurkic is dealing with a calf injury. Both are also reportedly being shopped in trade talks. Desmond Bane is questionable for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are 5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 239. On the moneyline, the Grizzlies are -205 while the Trail Blazers are +175.

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies -5

Ja Morant has been one of the best players in the NBA this season. The Grizzlies have had their up and downs as of late, but they’re still one of the teams to beat in the West right now.

Memphis 15-8-1 against the spread in home games. That is the third-best mark in the NBA. The Trail Blazers are 12-13 against the spread on the road. Since their hot start, they have cooled down a bit. I don’t see the Grizzlies having an issue getting the victory and covering here.

Over/Under: Over 239

For both teams, the under is 26-22-1 in their games this season. However, both of these teams are good at scoring and capable of putting up 125+ without much trouble. The reason unders have cashed more than not is because of how high their totals are usually set at. For the Trail Blazers, the total has gone over 239 in three of their last four games. Look for both teams to score 120+ in this matchup and connect on the over here.