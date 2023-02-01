Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Celtics on Wednesday

The Brooklyn Nets (31-19) will travel to take on the Boston Celtics (36-15) Wednesday night. Typically, this game would be more exciting, but Kevin Durant is still out with a knee injury. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from TD Garden in Boston and the game will air on ESPN. These teams have played twice this season with the Celtics winning both contests.

Ben Simmons and T.J. Warren are both out for the Nets as they’re dealing with leg injuries. With Durant already out, this Nets team will need Kyrie Irving to carry them to a victory. Robert Williams is questionable for the Celtics with an ankle injury. They want to be as careful as they can with him so he’s healthy in the postseason.

The Celtics are 8.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 226. Boston is -345 on the moneyline, while the Nets are +285.

Nets vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -8.5

The Celtics are more healthy than the Nets and that’s why I think they win this game handily. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are both playing which will likely be too much for the Nets to overcome. The Celtics are also the home team which will be tough for Irving as the Boston crowd tends to get under his skin.

Boston is 13-12 against the spread at home, and Brooklyn is without their top player. The Celtics already defeated the Nets when Durant was healthy, so this matchup should be easier. The Celtics should win this game by 10+ points.

Over/Under: Under 226

The under is 28-21-1 this season, which is the second most in the NBA. While Boston overs have cashed a good amount, this game could be a blowout. Most unders cash in blowouts. In both of the previous Celtics-Nets matchups this season, the totals went under this line. I think the Nets score less than 100 points in this matchup, which leads to the under hitting.