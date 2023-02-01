Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Timberwolves on Wednesday

The Golden State Warriors (26-24) are on game three of a short three-game road trip as they square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves ( 27-26). The game will tip at 8 p.m ET from the Target Center in Minneapolis. At one point this season Warriors were firmly outside of the playoff picture, but they’ve rebounded and are now only 2.5 games back of the third spot in the Western Conference. The T-wolves added Rudy Gobert in the offseason and so far it’s had mixed returns but for them, all that matters is the playoff results.

T-Wolves star Karl Anthony-Towns won’t play in tonight’s matchup as he continues to deal with a calf injury. Gobert is also questionable for tonight with right groin soreness. The Warriors are fairly healthy heading into this one, aside from Andre Iguodala, who is out with a hip injury.

The Warriors are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 238. On the money line, the Warriors are -165 and the T-wolves are +140.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -3.5

The Warriors are riding a three-game winning streak into this one and will make it four with a win in this one. Stephen Curry is on a heater right now, averaging 32 points per game over his last five and 23 points per game against the T-wolves this season. The Warriors cover the spread 47 percent of the time when they are the favorite. Look for them to win and cover here.

Over/Under: Over 238

Taking the Warriors and the under always seems like a risky bet with how well they can shoot the three. That will be a key in this one, as the Warriors are fifth in the league in the three-point percentage and the T-Wolves’ three-point defense rank 20th in the league. The over has hit the last eight times that these two teams have played each other. The Warriors are also 29-18-3 on the total this season. Take the over.