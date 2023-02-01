Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Suns on Wednesday

The Atlanta Hawks ( 25-26) will continue their West coast swing tonight against the Phoenix Suns ( 27-25). The Hawks traded for Dejounte Murray in the offseason in hopes that it would vault them to the top of the East, but in-house drama has derailed them to this point. They’ve had front office chances, as well as some locker room issues that have made an impact on the court. The Suns brought back the same group, but injuries to Chris Paul and Devin Booker have led to an up-and-down first half of the season.

Hawks point guard Trae Young is probable to play tonight with an ankle injury. For the Suns, Booker remains out, along with Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet, who will both be out until after the All-star Break. Booker could return soon.

The Suns are 1.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is set at 230.5. On the money line, the Suns are -120 and the Hawks are +100.

Hawks vs. Suns, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -1.5

This game is essentially a pick ‘em with the spread. The Suns are 28-23-1 against the spread this season, along with a 19-8 home record. The Hawks on the road this season are 12-15 and 22-29 against the spread. The Hawks have trouble late in games and if this one comes down to the wire again, the Suns are likely to execute better. Lastly, the home team has won 14 of 15 in this series. Take Phoenix to win here.

Over/Under: Over 230.5

Young should be a go in this one and be an added boost for the Hawks’ offense in this one. Seven of Atlanta’s last eight games have gone over on the total. The Hawks are 30-21 against the over/under this year. Despite the average point total at the Footprint Center being 222, take the over because the Hawks can get up and down when they’re clicking. They average 116 points per game on the road this season. Take the over.