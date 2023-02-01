Picks, predictions for Providence vs. Xavier on Wednesday, February 1

The Xavier Musketeers will host the Providence Friars in Big East action on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET while airing on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Providence vs. Xavier odds

Spread: Xavier -4

Over/Under: 153

Moneyline: Xavier -175, Providence +150

Xavier (17-5, 9-2 Big East) is ranked No. 16 in the latest AP poll, which is down three spots from last week. The Musketeers won 82-79 at UConn on Wednesday then got trounced 84-67 at the Creighton Bluejays on Saturday. Despite only playing 24 minutes, Zach Freemantle was able to score 18 points in the loss at Creighton. He’s now averaging 15.2 points and 8.1 rebounds (most on team) for Xavier.

Providence (17-5, 9-2 Big East) rose six spots in the most recent AP poll, as the Friars are now ranked No. 17. Saturday’s 70-65 win over the Villanova Wildcats certainly helped, as Jared Bynum led the Friars with 19 points and five assists in the victory. Bryce Hopkins — who leads Providence with 16.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per game — came through with 13 points and nine boards.

The Pick: Xavier -4

Providence was able to exercise some road demons at Villanova over the weekend. However, the Friars struggled in previous games away from home. That includes losses at Creighton and Marquette, which are both legitimate Big East contenders. You know who else is legitimately at the top of the conference? It’s an Xavier team that is desperate to get back home, where the Musketeers are 11-1 this season with recent big wins over UConn, Creighton, and Marquette in its home building.