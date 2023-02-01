Picks, predictions for Penn State vs. Purdue on Wednesday, February 1

The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers will host the Penn State Nittany Lions on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Tipoff from Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, IN is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET while airing on Big Ten Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Penn State vs. Purdue odds

Spread: Purdue -10

Over/Under: 135

Moneyline: Purdue -550, Penn State +400

Purdue (21-1, 10-1 Big Ten) has rattled off eight straight victories to hang on to its No. 1 ranking in the AP poll. Most recently, the Boilermakers took care of business with a 77-61 victory against the Michigan State Spartans on Sunday. Purdue big man Zach Edey had a terrific game, racking up 38 points and 13 rebounds in the win.

Penn State (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) lost 65-45 against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights earlier in the week, but the Nittany Lions bounced back with a convincing 83-61 victory over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday. Jalen Pickett flirted with a triple-double while producing 25 points with eight rebounds and eight assists in the blowout.

The Pick: Purdue -10

These teams already met once this season, and Purdue picked up a 76-63 win at Penn State. The Nittany Lions typically play much better at home, so this could be a challenging road trip for them. When Penn State gets beat, it’s often due to a discrepancy in the rebound department. That was the case in a blowout at Rutgers last week. A similar story could play out against a Purdue team that ranks first in all of college basketball when it comes to rebound rate.