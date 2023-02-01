Picks, predictions for Tennessee vs. Florida on Wednesday, February 1

The No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers will hit the road to face the Florida Gators on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Tipoff from Gainesville, FL is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET while airing on ESPN2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Tennessee vs. Florida odds

Spread: Tennessee -6

Over/Under: 132

Moneyline: Tennessee -230, Florida +195

Tennessee (18-3, 7-1 SEC) has grown its current win streak to four after Saturday’s 82-71 victory over the Texas Longhorns. Olivier Nkamhoua paced the Volunteers with 27 points and eight rebounds in that game. Zakai Zeigler added 22 points and 10 assists in the impressive victory.

Florida (12-9, 5-3 SEC) didn’t have as good of a weekend, falling 64-50 at the No. 7 Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday. Colin Castleton led the Gators with 13 points and eight rebounds in the loss, and that was his fourth straight game as Florida’s top scorer.

The Pick: Tennessee -6

Tennessee has been an absolute buzzsaw lately, winning and covering the spread in four straight. That includes wins of 11, 21, 29, and 11 against Mississippi State, LSU, Georgia, and Texas respectively. Florida hasn’t been great against top competition at home this season, and the Volunteers should outscore a Gators team that ranks 147th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 237th in effective field goal rate.