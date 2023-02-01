Picks, predictions for Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina on Wednesday, February 1

The North Carolina Tar Heels will host the Pittsburgh Panthers on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Tipoff for this conference matchup is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET while airing on ACC Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina odds

Spread: UNC -8.5

Over/Under: 146.5

Moneyline: North Carolina -410, Pitt +330

North Carolina (15-6, 7-3) was the top ranked team prior to the season. The Tar Heels got off to a shaky start, as injuries and overall inconsistent play took hold. However, UNC seems to be rounding into form with six wins in its last seven tries. The most recent victory in that stretch came in the form of a 72-68 win at the Syracuse Orange last Tuesday. Pete Nance led the Tar Heels with 21 points.

Pittsburgh (15-7, 8-3) has proven that it can hang with the big boys while earning some quality wins over the past month. That includes a 71-68 victory over the No. 23 ranked Miami Hurricanes on Saturday. Blake Hinson poured in 21 points for the Panthers while Jamarius Burton had 19 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists.

The Pick: Pittsburgh +8.5

These teams met on Dec. 30, and Pittsburgh came through with a 76-74 home victory. However, North Carolina has been playing better since then, and the Panthers haven’t been as good on the road this season. Still, Pittsburgh is playing confident basketball while proving that it can play with any team in the conference. With that in mind, this spread seems too steep while expecting the Panthers to keep it close.