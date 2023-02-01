Picks, predictions for Georgia vs. Auburn on Wednesday, February 1

The No. 25 Auburn Tigers will get back on their home floor for a matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs on Wednesday night from Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama. The game will tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET and air on SEC Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Georgia vs. Auburn odds

Spread: Auburn -12

Over/Under: 141

Moneyline: Auburn -775, Georgia +520

Georgia (14-7, 4-4 SEC) snapped a three-game losing streak in its last time out with an 81-78 overtime victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks as Mardrez McBride knocked down five 3-pointers for a team-high 17 points. The Bulldogs are just outside the top 100 overall in KenPom, and the offense is really bringing the team down as it rates 145th in adjusted efficiency on that end of the floor.

Auburn (16-5, 6-2 SEC) lost two games in a row including an 80-77 road defeat against the West Virginia Mountaineers despite Jaylin Williams going for 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the floor. The Tigers are 30th in KenPom overall with their strength coming on the defensive end of the floor where they check in at 19th nationally.

The Pick: Auburn -12

A desperate team returning home is generally a team you’ll want to bet against the spread, and Auburn should be plenty fired up to put together its best effort on Wednesday night. The Tigers are too good of a team, and Bruce Pearl is too good of a head coach to drop three games in a row. A blowout is coming in Auburn, Alabama.