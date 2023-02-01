Picks, predictions for Seton Hall vs. St. John’s on Wednesday, February 1

The Seton Hall Pirates will play a second straight road game when they travel to take on the St. John’s Red Storm on Wednesday night from Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York. The game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET and air on CBS Sports Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Seton Hall vs. St. John’s odds

Spread: Seton Hall -1

Over/Under: 143

Moneyline: Seton Hall -120, St. John’s +100

Seton Hall (13-9, 6-5 Big East) won five of its last six games including a 70-49 road win over the Butler Bulldogs over the weekend with Dre Davis scoring a team-high 15 points off the bench, splashing all three 3-pointer tries. Seton Hall has a fantastic defense that rates 15th in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency, but the Pirates really struggle on the offensive end where they rate 125th in that statistic. The Pirates could be without fourth-leading scorer Dre Davis, who’s is dealing with an ankle injury.

St. John’s (14-8, 4-7 Big East) snapped a two-game losing skid on Sunday with a two-point win over the Georgetown Hoyas behind David Jones, who put up 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting and seven rebounds. The Red Storm are rated outside the top 100 in adjusted offensive efficiency and 58th on the defensive end. St. John’s could be without a couple key contributors with Posh Alexander and reserve Rafael Pinzon battling injuries.

The Pick: Under 143

St. John’s love to push the pace as it rates fourth in adjusted tempo, but injuries to two key contributors at the guard position might change that. Seton Hall should be able to dictate the pace, and that’s great news for the under because the Pirates check in at 242nd in adjusted tempo.