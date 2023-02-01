Picks, predictions for Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma on Wednesday, February 1

We have an in-state rivalry game in the Big 12, as the Oklahoma Sooners will host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma odds

Spread: Oklahoma -3

Over/Under: 129.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma -150, Oklahoma State +130

Oklahoma (12-9, 2-6 Big 12) has lost plenty of close games this season, but the Sooners finally flashed their potential in a commanding 93-69 win over the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. Grant Sherfield led Oklahoma with 30 points while Jalen Hill chipped in 26 points with eight rebounds in the surprise win.

Oklahoma State (12-9, 3-5 Big 12) has won three of its last four games, which includes a runaway 82-60 win against the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday. Kalib Boone led the charger in that game, pouring in 18 points in just 22 minutes of action. Avery Anderson III added 17 points for the Cowboys.

The Pick: Oklahoma -3

These teams played at Oklahoma State on Jan. 18, and the Cowboys came away with a 72-56 win. However, if the Sooners play similar to their last game against Alabama, then they should win going away. The truth probably lies somewhere in-between, but Oklahoma’s win over a top five team does wonders for its confidence. This is a team that has been close but failed to break through against top 15 teams all year. With the monkey off their back, the Sooners should keep the momentum while hosting their in-state rival.