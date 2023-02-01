Picks, predictions for Florida State vs. NC State on Wednesday, February 1

The NC State Wolfpack return home for a matchup with the Florida State Seminoles on Wednesday night from PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. The game will get started at 9:00 p.m. ET and air on ACC Network. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Spread: NC State -9.5

Over/Under: 151

Moneyline: NC State -540, FSU +390

Florida State (7-15, 5-6 ACC) enters February looking to avoid a third consecutive loss after coming up a point short in Saturday’s 82-81 home loss to the Clemson Tigers on Saturday despite Matthew Cleveland putting up 18 points. The KenPom numbers hate Florida State, which rates 160th overall, including 130th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 201st on the defensive end.

NC State (17-5, 7-4 ACC) won six of seven games in January, capping the month off with a 79-77 road win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons as DJ Burns Jr. went for 31 points on 14-of-26 shooting with nine rebounds. The Wolfpack rate 53rd overall in KenPom, and they’re rated similarly on both ends of the floor.

The Pick: NC State -9.5

You can’t expect the same numbers out of a breakout performance, but this could be a strong matchup for Burns to do some damage in the paint once again. If he stays out of foul trouble, he’ll take advantage of the Seminoles young big man rotation that’s missing depth with 7-foot-4 center Naheem McLeod unlikely to play with an illness. The Wolfpack will pull away for a double-digit win in this spot.