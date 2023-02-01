Picks, predictions for New Mexico vs. Utah State on Wednesday, February 1

The New Mexico Lobos will hit the road for a matchup with the Utah State Aggies on Wednesday night from Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah. The game will tip off at 10:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on FS1. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

New Mexico vs. Utah State odds

Spread: USU -4.5

Over/Under: 156.5

Moneyline: Utah State -195, New Mexico +165

New Mexico (19-3, 6-3 Mountain West) dropped out of the top 25 after a loss last week, but the Lobos are coming off an 81-73 home win over the Air Force Falcons on Friday night. New Mexico rates 44th overall in KenPom with an offense led by Jamal Mashburn Jr., who dropped at least 19 points in 10 straight games.

Utah State (17-5, 6-3 Mountain West) won three of its last four games including a 70-53 road victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs on Saturday as Dan Akin scored 23 points off the bench. The Aggies rate four spots lower in KenPom with an offense that rates 13th in adjusted efficiency and a defense that checks in at 126th.

The Pick: Over 156.5

Yes, this is a ton of points, but it’s not enough. Utah State’s all-offense, no-defense style combined with Mashburn’s ability to score consistently will lead to a ton of points in this contest. New Mexico loves to push the pace with an adjusted tempo that rates 22nd, so there’s a lot to love about the over in this spot.