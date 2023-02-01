Is Trae Young playing for the Hawks on Wednesday vs. the Suns?

The Atlanta Hawks will look to bounce back from a tough loss to the Portland Trail Blazers Monday when they take on the Phoenix Suns in Wednesday’s primetime contest. Hawks guard Trae Young did not play in Monday’s loss due to an ankle injury. Here’s the latest on his status for Wednesday’s game.

Trae Young injury updates

Young is officially listed as probable for this clash, which means he’s set to suit up. This likely means a starting spot for Young, which would push Aaron Holiday back into a bench role. Holiday got the start Monday with Young out.

From a fantasy perspective, this development also downgrades Dejounte Murray and De’Andre Hunter, who will see less usage with Young in the game. John Collins has been up and down this season but tends to play better with Young on the floor. His value will likely stay the same.