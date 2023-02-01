Joel Embiid, Desmond Bane, Trae Young headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, February 1

We’ve got nine games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: February 1

Daniel Gafford (illness) - available

Update - Gafford is in for the Wizards, but the Pistons reportedly still haven’t left Dallas due to flight issues. There’s a chance this game gets postponed.

If Gafford is unable to suit up, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma will command more minutes in the frontcourt.

Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) - questionable

Jonathan Isaac (injury management) - questionable

Update - Isaac is now questionable and if he sits, that opens up some minutes for Terrence Ross.

If Carter Jr. is out, that’ll mean more minutes for Mo Bamba and Mo Wagner.

Joel Embiid (foot) - questionable

This is a bit of a throwaway tag, since Embiid has suited up in the last three games and played heavy minutes for all of them. He’s been dominant, so expect him to play here. In the event he doesn’t suit up, Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed could see more minutes.

Jusuf Nurkic (calf) - probable

Josh Hart (hamstring) - probable

Both players were in for the Blazers Monday and should be in once again tonight.

Desmond Bane (knee) - questionable

If Bane suits up, that will limit the impact Dillon Brooks and John Konchar have in fantasy/DFS formats. If he’s unable to play, Brooks is a strong value add while Konchar could be a filler option.

Ben Simmons (knee) - OUT

T.J. Warren (shin) - OUT

Both Simmons and Warren are out, which elevates role guys like Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton in DFS formats.

Robert Williams (ankle) - available

Update - Williams is in for the Celtics. It’s not clear yet if he will start but Horford is still a strong DFS play. Griffin will lose some juice and will probably be minimally involved in the rotation.

Al Horford and Blake Griffin would be in line for big minutes if Williams sits. Horford likely gets the start if Williams is out, while Griffin would have a strong bench role.

Jalen Green (calf) - OUT

Alperen Sengun (illness) - available

With Green out and Kevin Porter Jr. also sidelined, Eric Gordon and Jae’Sean Tate should be getting big minutes here. Sengun has a nice matchup on the inside and could be a solid value add for DFS users.

Rudy Gobert (groin) - questionable

This is a bit of a misleading designation, as Gobert has suited up through this injury. If he has a setback and doesn’t play, Naz Reid will get big minutes on the interior.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

OG Anunoby (wrist) - OUT

Anunoby remains out, which means Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes will keep getting big minutes on the wing.

Trae Young (ankle) - probable

Young should be back in after missing Monday’s game. With him returning, Dejounte Murray and De’Andre Hunter will lose some value in DFS formats. Aaron Holiday will return to his bench role.