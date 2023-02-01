Pick on the spread for Creighton-Georgetown on February 1

It has been a trying past two seasons for the Georgetown Hoys, but got a weight lifted off their shoulders by winning their first game against a Big East for in 22 months last week and will look to stun the Creighton Blue Jays at home on Wednesday.

Creighton Blue Jays (-13.5, 147.5) vs. Georgetown Hoyas

The biggest issue for Georgetown this season has been inconsistency from one half to the next, having a net even 0.0 scoring margin in the first half of games while having a second-half scoring margin of -6.2, which ranks 350th out of 363 Division I teams.

In recent games, Georgetown has picked up their play in the second half, getting outscored by seven total points in the first half of their last four games and being out scored by seven total points in the second half of these games; covering the spread in all four games.

The biggest challenge In Wednesday for Georgetown will by attempting to slow down a Creighton team that has looked every bit like the top 15 team many billed the Blue Jays as entering the season.

Since the return of 7-foot-1 center Ryan Kalkbrenner on December 22 against Butler, Creighton has went 7-2 with six wins of those wins coming by a margin of at least 15 points.

In this nine game span, Creighton has failed to reach 73 points just once and faces a Hoyas unit that ranks 325th out of 363 Division I teams in points allowed on a per possession basis on defense.

Working in Georgetown’s favor is Creighton allowing 12.1 more points per 100 possessions away from home than at home and the Hoyas have averaged 7.5 more points per 100 possessions in their four-game against the spread cover streak than in their first 18 games of the season.

With the Georgetown Hoyas beginning to put together 40 minutes of solid basketball and Creighton 290th in the country in road offensive rebound rate, grabbing. a rebound on just 21.8% of their missed shots when away from home, the Hoyas will give Creighton an expected test on Wednesday.

The Play: Georgetown +13.5

