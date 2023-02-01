 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texas RB Roschon Johnson breaks hand in Senior Bowl practice, will likely miss game

The Texas RB created plenty of buzz on Tuesday, but will likely be out the rest of the week.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Baylor at Texas Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Texas Longhorns running back Roschon Johnson broke a bone in his hand on the first day of Senior Bowl practice on Tuesday. He is unlikely to continue participating this week.

Johnson was already generating buzz in his limited time on the field in Mobile this week, impressing viewers with his combination of sheer size, speed, and agility. He also shwed off his pass protection skills and ability to separate from linebackers in receiving formations. Though he was somewhat hidden behind the Bijan Robinson excitement in Austin, he amassed 554 rushing yards and 128 receiving yards in his 2022 season with the Longhorns, finding the end zone six times.

He was able to play through the hand injury on Tuesday, which may have ended up boosting his draft stock from a fourth or fifth round pick to a second or third. However, the extent of the break and the recovery necessary is still unknown.

