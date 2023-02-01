Texas RB Roschon Johnson breaks hand in Senior Bowl practice, will likely miss game

Former Texas Longhorns running back Roschon Johnson broke a bone in his hand on the first day of Senior Bowl practice on Tuesday. He is unlikely to continue participating this week.

During an impressive first day at the Senior Bowl, #Texas RB Roschon Johnson broke a bone in his hand at the beginning of practice, source said. He played through it, but likely won’t be able to participate the rest of the week.

Johnson was already generating buzz in his limited time on the field in Mobile this week, impressing viewers with his combination of sheer size, speed, and agility. He also shwed off his pass protection skills and ability to separate from linebackers in receiving formations. Though he was somewhat hidden behind the Bijan Robinson excitement in Austin, he amassed 554 rushing yards and 128 receiving yards in his 2022 season with the Longhorns, finding the end zone six times.

He was able to play through the hand injury on Tuesday, which may have ended up boosting his draft stock from a fourth or fifth round pick to a second or third. However, the extent of the break and the recovery necessary is still unknown.

