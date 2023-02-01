How to bet on LeBron James becoming NBA’s all-time leading scorer

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is 89 points away from holding the NBA’s all-time scoring record, something many thought was previously unattainable. James will pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s mark in the coming week, assuming he stays healthy and maintains his production this season. Here’s a look at how to bet on the King becoming the league’s all-time leading scorer, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

How will James break the record?

2-point basket: -150

3-point basket: +240

Free throw: +370

There’s decent value on a 2-point shot, as James has hit 59.1% of his shots inside the arc. 69.2% of his shots at from inside the arc, so he’s far more likely to break the mark here. James is averaging 6.2 free throw attempts per game so while it is intriguing to bet on him using a free throw to pass Abdul-Jabbar’s mark, he simply hasn’t been getting to the line enough to justify taking that bet.

When will James break the record?

2/9 vs. Bucks: +120

2/7 vs. Thunder: +130

2/11 vs. Warriors: +300

2/13 vs. Blazers: +950

2/28 vs. Grizzlies (or later): +2000

2/15 vs. Pelicans: +2500

2/4 vs. Pelicans: +3000

2/23 vs. Warriors: +5000

2/26 vs. Mavericks: +10000

2/2 vs. Pacers: +50000

Well, James is highly unlikely to score 89 points Thursday against Indiana so we don’t need to worry about that number. There’s good value on taking both of the first two bets, as James is likely to set the mark in one of those contests barring an injury. The narrative of James doing it against the Bucks would be cool but the Thunder seem like the more logical choice given his production this season.

Where will James break the record?

Home: -340

Road: +240

After two games on the road, the Lakers play two games at home against Oklahoma City and Milwaukee. James is almost certainly going to pass Abdul-Jabbar in one of those games. Even though there’s no value on betting James to pass the mark at home, that’s the logical play here.