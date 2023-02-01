2023 Fantasy Golf Picks — Pebble Beach DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Tyler Tamboline discuss their favorite 2023 Pebble Beach Bets, DraftKings picks, debate the best roster construction for the week and project ownership for DFS guaranteed prize pools (GPPs).
2023 Pebble Beach — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools
GET LINK TO RAKE FREE PME PGA CONTEST
2023 Pebble Beach — DraftKings Picks | Player/Course Notes | Own Projections
Subscribe To the PME — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Twitter | E-Mail
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Key Stats
- Strokes Gained: Approach
- Par 5s: Gained
- Proximity Gained: 100-150 Yards
- Par 4s Gained: 350-400 Yards
- Strokes Gained: Around The Green
Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am DraftKings Notes
Field: 156 players
Cut: Top 60 and Ties after 54 Holes
Lineup Lock: Thursday, February 2
Roster: Six golfers
Salary cap: $50,000
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Course(s)
Course: Pebble Beach GL (Two Rounds)
- Par: 72
- Yardage: 6,972
- Greens: Poa
- Shot Tracker: Yes
Course: Spyglass Hill GC (One Round)
- Par: 72
- Yardage: 7,041
- Greens: Poa
- Shot Tracker: No
Course: Monterey Peninsula (One Round)
- Par: 71
- Yardage: 6,957
- Greens: Poa
- Shot Tracker: No
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Past Winners
- 2022: Tom Hoge -19
- 2021: Daniel Berger -18
- 2020: Nick Taylor -19
- 2019: Phil Mickelson -19
- 2018: Ted Potter Jr. -17
- 2017: Jordan Spieth -19
- 2016: Vaughn Taylor -17
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Picks
Elite Values
Jordan Spieth $10,600
Matt Fitzpatrick $10,100
High-End Value
Maverick McNealy $9,600
Denny McCarthy $9,200
Second-Level Values
Ben Griffin $8,600
David Lipsky $8,200
Mid-Level Values
Nick Hardy $7,800
Lanto Griffin $7,600
Scrub Values
Ben Taylor $7,200
Troy Merritt $7,200
Carl Yuan $7,000
Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.
Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2021 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.
Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).
I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.