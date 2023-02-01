2023 Fantasy Golf Picks — Pebble Beach DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Tyler Tamboline discuss their favorite 2023 Pebble Beach Bets, DraftKings picks, debate the best roster construction for the week and project ownership for DFS guaranteed prize pools (GPPs).

2023 Pebble Beach — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools

2023 Pebble Beach — DraftKings Picks | Player/Course Notes | Own Projections

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Approach

Par 5s: Gained

Proximity Gained: 100-150 Yards

Par 4s Gained: 350-400 Yards

Strokes Gained: Around The Green

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am DraftKings Notes

Field: 156 players

Cut: Top 60 and Ties after 54 Holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, February 2

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Course(s)

Course: Pebble Beach GL (Two Rounds)

Par: 72

Yardage: 6,972

Greens: Poa

Shot Tracker: Yes

Course: Spyglass Hill GC (One Round)

Par: 72

Yardage: 7,041

Greens: Poa

Shot Tracker: No

Course: Monterey Peninsula (One Round)

Par: 71

Yardage: 6,957

Greens: Poa

Shot Tracker: No

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Past Winners

2022: Tom Hoge -19

2021: Daniel Berger -18

2020: Nick Taylor -19

2019: Phil Mickelson -19

2018: Ted Potter Jr. -17

2017: Jordan Spieth -19

2016: Vaughn Taylor -17

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Picks

Elite Values

Jordan Spieth $10,600

Matt Fitzpatrick $10,100

High-End Value

Maverick McNealy $9,600

Denny McCarthy $9,200

Second-Level Values

Ben Griffin $8,600

David Lipsky $8,200

Mid-Level Values

Nick Hardy $7,800

Lanto Griffin $7,600

Scrub Values

Ben Taylor $7,200

Troy Merritt $7,200

Carl Yuan $7,000

