Breanna Stewart announces she is signing with New York Liberty in free agency

WNBA free agency continues, and another big name has a new home. Former Seattle Storm power forward Breanna Stewart is taking her talents to the Big Apple and joining the New York Liberty. She announced the move on her Twitter using the Empire State Building, which went viral for its support of the Philadelphia Eagles on Twitter.

Stewart was the first overall pick in the 2016 WNBA Draft out of UConn. In her six years with Seattle, she won two WNBA Championships (2018 and 2020), two WNBA Finals MVPS, and an overall WNBA MVP Award in 2018. Stewart was the Rookie of the Year in 2016 and was named a WNBA All-Star in 2017, 2018, 2021 and 2022. She has twice represented Team USA in the Olympics, helping the team earn the gold medal in both 2016 and 2020.

The Liberty are coming off a 16-20 season with a playoff berth. They faced the Chicago Sky in the first round of the WNBA playoffs. While they won the first game 98-91, New York then dropped back-to-back games and was promptly eliminated from contention. The Liberty have never won the WNBA Championship and are looking to at least get back to the WNBA finals for the first time since 2002.