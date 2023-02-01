Alicia Silverstone to appear as Cher from ‘Clueless’ in Super Bowl 57 ad

As if we didn’t have enough amazing characters reprising roles for Super Bowl 57 commercials. Actress Alicia Silverstone will reprise her role as Cher Horowitz from the popular ‘90s movie Clueless for a Rakuten ad during Super Bowl 57 on Feb. 12. Rakuten is a shopping app that allows you to purchase products from all your favorite brands while getting cash back.

If you haven’t seen Clueless, I advise you to go to Paramount+ (or find a friend who has a sub) and watch it. It’s the quintessential ‘90s high school experience set in Los Angeles starring Silverstone, Donald Faison, Paul Rudd, Brittany Murphy, Stacey Dash, Breckin Meyer, Jeremy Sisto and more. The film was directed by Amy Heckerling, who is also known for Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

Here’s a first look at the ad: