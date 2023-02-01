The ‘Big George Foreman’ trailer shows the legend of the man, in and out of the boxing ring

Hollywood is undergoing a biopic revival as of late, and now the illustrious life of former heavyweight champion George Foreman. The title is indicative of the extensive life Foreman has lived – “Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World.” (got all that?)

The trailer chronicles Foreman’s beginnings rooted in poverty, the 1968 Olympics. that same anger elevated him to winning the Heavyweight Championship from Joe Frazier in 1973. There are also hints at The Thrilla In Manila in Zaire, Foreman’s choice to step away from boxing to dive deeper into his faith, and his eventual return to winning the title again from Michael Moore.

George Tillman Jr is behind the director’s chair. Khris Davis will star as Foreman, and Forest Whitaker will portray Foreman’s trainer and mentor, Doc Broadus. The film will hit theaters on April 28, 2023.

Read the full synopsis and watch the trailer below.

“Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World” is based on the remarkable true story of one of the greatest comebacks of all time and the transformational power of second chances. Fueled by an impoverished childhood, Foreman channeled his anger into becoming an Olympic Gold medalist and World Heavyweight Champion, followed by a near-death experience that took him from the boxing ring to the pulpit. But when he sees his community struggling spiritually and financially, Foreman returns to the ring and makes history by reclaiming his title, becoming the oldest and most improbable World Heavyweight Boxing Champion ever.