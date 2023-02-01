Jerami Grant being evaluated for concussion Wednesday vs. Grizzlies, will not return

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant is being evaluated for a concussion, according to Chris Haynes. Grant did not return after halftime of Wednesday’s game between the Blazers and the Memphis Grizzlies. He was eventually ruled out of the contest entirely and likely will miss a few more games.

This is tough news for both Grant and the Blazers, who saw Jusuf Nurkic leave the contest two minutes in with a calf injury. Nurkic was dealing with a calf injury heading into the game and clearly aggravated something. Grant had 18 points in 20 minutes of action but was apparently not right and needed to be evaluated for a concussion.

With Grant slated to miss time and Nurkic potentially also out for a bit, the Blazers will need to lean on Drew Eubanks in the middle. Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons, who are already taking a lot of shots for Portland, will have even more on their plate offensively.