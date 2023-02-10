 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The essential Rihanna Super bowl 57 halftime show playlist

Before Rihanna takes over the Super Bowl halftime show, we provide a nice playlist of tracks chronicling the singer’s career.

By Murjani Rawls
Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” Premiere Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Rihanna is poised to make her triumphant return to the stage during the Super Bowl 57 halftime show. While the world hopes she drops some music during the performance, we at DK Nation have made a comprehensive playlist chronicling her illustrious career to this point. We’re going back to her first album in 2005, Music of the Sun, to her latest album in 2016, Anti.

We mostly kept it to up-tempo tracks such as “Only Girl In The World,” “Umbrella,” and “This Is What You Came For.” However, we had to sneak in tracks like “Love On The Brain” because why not?

Listen and relive all of your Rihanna favorites in the playlist below.

