A look at some of the biggest blowouts in Super Bowl history

The Super Bowl has seen plenty of blowouts in its history as 34 of the 56 games finished with a double-digit deficit when the game went final. The worst of the worst came on January 28 when the San Francisco 49ers smashed the Denver Broncos 55-10, and the 45-point deficit has not been matched since.

San Francisco quarterback Joe Montana tossed five touchdown passes, three of which went to Jerry Rice, who caught seven passes for 148 yards in the victory. Broncos QB John Elway threw for just 108 yards with two interceptions.

Denver appeared in four Super Bowls since then and won three of them, while the 49ers made it to three Super Bowls since, but their last championship game was in the 1994 season.

The second biggest blowout in Super Bowl history came in the 1985 season when the Chicago Bears’ dominant defense led the franchise to a 46-10 win over the New England Patriots as one of the most memorable teams in NFL history.

