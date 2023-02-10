Everything you need to know for Super Bowl squares contests

Looking for a way to have something riding on the outcome of the Super Bowl, but don’t want to deal with pesky issues like “handicapping” or “statistical analysis?” How about just throwing a few bucks into a pool with your friends and playing squares!

It’s very simple: Print out a 10x10 grid of 100 squares, and assign a number to each row and column, and start selling the chances to everyone at your party. It makes every touchdown, field goal, and even extra point attempt wagering experience. And if there’s a safety, things get even more wild.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering its own version of this that brings betting into the scenario. They’ve set odds for every possible combination of last digit scoring for any quarter and also for just the final score. The two favorites are Eagles with a 4 at the end of their scoring and Chiefs with a 7, and then vice versa, with both set at +2000. The longest shots are both teams ending with 2 in their score and both teams ending with 5.

If you’re just looking to play for fun with friends, here’s a rundown of rules and how to print out a grid for the game. Have fun and enjoy Super Bowl 57!

1. Create a betting grid

A 10-by-10 grid with 100 squares is set up. If you don’t want to manually create a grid, you can print one out via sites like PrintYourBrackets.com.

2. Participants

If you want to play for fun amongst your friends, you can have people at your Super Bowl party pick their squares. They pick a random square and you have people pick them until the grid is full.

3. Assign numbers

The contest involves assigning digits 0-9 to the top row and left column of the grid. You can draw them from a hat or use a random number generator. This creates an intersection of two numbers for determining who wins.

4. Determining winners

Winners are usually based on the score at the end of each quarter. For example, if the Chiefs lead the Eagles 14-10 at the end of the first quarter, the Super Bowl square participant whose square intersects with “4” for the Chiefs and “0” for the Eagles would win for that quarter. You go through each of the four quarters, and potentially overtime to figure out winners.

Usually each quarter is worth an equal amount of money, but if you want to have the final score count for a bit more so everyone has a sweat even late into the game, that’s fine as well.

