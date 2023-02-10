What Super Bowl 57 win would mean for Travis Kelce’s legacy

There isn’t much left for Travis Kelce to do to lay claim to being one of the best tight ends in NFL history. His name is already plastered all over the record books. However, a second Super Bowl win on his resume would only further pad his legacy, giving him yet another impressive highlight for his eventual spot in the Hall of Fame.

This will be Kelce and the Chiefs’ third Super Bowl in four years. They won Super Bowl 54 and lost the following year. Kelce played a big role in both games. In Super Bowl 54, he caught six passes for 43 yards and a touchdown, helping power the Chiefs over the San Francisco 49ers in that one. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers put a tight lid on the Chiefs' offense in Super Bowl 55, keeping them out of the end zone completely, but Kelce was still able to catch 10 passes for 133 yards.

Of course, to a player like Kelce, an impressive stat line isn’t going to make up for watching another team hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Needless to say, he’ll be doing all he can to help the Chiefs win Super Bowl 57. It’s especially important to Kelce who’s nearing the end of his career. There’s already been some talk about Kelce’s retirement. He’s under contract with the Chiefs through 2025 and has made it clear that he plans to end his career in Kansas City, the only team he’s ever played for.

Kelce joined the Chiefs as a third-round pick in 2013. During that time, the eight-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro became just the fifth tight end in NFL history to reach 10,000 receiving yards, getting there quicker than any other player on that list. He also has the positional record for most consecutive seasons with 1,000 yards or more, doing it seven times. Kelce’s 1,416 yards in the 2020 season give him the record for most single-season receiving yards by a tight end.

But no matter how impressive his records are, Kelce’s place among the greatest tight ends ever to play the game would be further cemented with another Super Bowl win. Only 16 tight ends have won the Super Bowl at least twice, and only eight players have done it more times than that.

Depending on how much longer he plays in the NFL, it’s not at all out of the question that Kelce and the Chiefs could make it back to the Super Bowl before his contract runs out. However, it’s no sure thing that even a loaded outfit like these Chiefs can get back there again, even if their chances are better than most of the NFL’s other teams. So for Kelce, this might be his last best chance to lock down his legacy as one of the game’s greatest tight ends.

