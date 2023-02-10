How Haason Reddick could win MVP of Super Bowl 57

Haason Reddick has been a superhero for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2022-23 postseason. His pass-rushing ability has been nearly impossible to contain in the previous two playoff games, which gives the 28-year-old linebacker an outside chance to win MVP of Super Bowl 57 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Reddick disrupted the San Francisco 49ers’ offense from the early going in the Eagles’ 31-7 NFC Championship victory. He forced two fumbles and came away with two sacks that had the 49ers playing from behind for most of the game.

It’s going to take another outing like what we’ve seen this season and a game-changing turnover against Patrick Mahomes and a solid Chiefs O-line. But judging by Reddick’s uncanny ability to get to the quarterback, don’t overlook him for the award just because he’s a defensive player. Von Miller was the last to win it in Super Bowl 50 with six tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one pass defended, so it’s certainly not an impossible goal for Reddick.

Reddick’s odds sit at +3000 on DraftKings Sportsbook,

