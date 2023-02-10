Picks, predictions for Xavier vs. Butler on Friday, February 10

The No. 13 Xavier Musketeers will hit the road for a matchup with the Butler Bulldogs on Friday night from Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The game will tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on FS1.

My college hoops bets went 8-3-1 in the last 12 picks against the spread, so hopefully we can keep that rolling into Friday night. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Xavier vs. Butler odds

Spread: Xavier -7

Over/Under: 145.5

Moneyline: Xavier -280, Butler +235

Xavier (19-5, 11-2 Big East) will look to extend its winning streak to three games and remain alone in first place in the conference with a Friday night victory. The Musketeers beat the St. John’s Red Storm 96-71 at home on Saturday as Jack Nunge scored a game-high 21 points, knocking down 4-of-5 shots from long range. Xavier rates sixth overall sixth in KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency, while struggles come on the defensive end where it rates 99th. The team’s second-leading scorer and leading rebounder Zach Freemantle will miss his third consecutive game.

Butler (12-13, 4-10 Big East) snapped a five-game losing streak when it beat St. John’s 68-66 on Tuesday night at home. The Bulldogs were led by Jayden Taylor, who put up a game-high 19 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the floor. Butler rates 67th in adjusted defensive efficiency, but the biggest struggles have come offensively where it checks in at 186th. Chuck Harris is the team’s second-leading scorer who missed the last two games with a concussion, and head coach Thad Matta said his status for Friday night is up in the air.

The Pick: Xavier -7

It’s been more than a month since Butler won back-to-back games, and that won’t end against Xavier in this spot. The Musketeers haven’t played in six days, so they will be plenty rested heading into this contest. You won’t find a bigger mismatch on the offensive end between Big East opponents than this one, and Xavier will pull away in this one.