Who won last year’s WM Phoenix Open?

The 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open welcomes last year’s winner and runner-up back to TPC Scottsdale to tee it off this week. Scottie Scheffler beat Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to end the famed tournament last year, and both will return on Thursday, February 9 to face off against some of the world’s best golfers.

No one has gone back-to-back at the Phoenix Open since Hideki Matsuyama accomplished the feat in 2016 and 2017. It will be tough as Scheffler goes up against the likes of Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Arizona State alum-slash-hometown hero Jon Rahm.

Scheffler won last year with a final score of -16, but the tournament record is a whopping -28. Rahm enters as the favorite to win this year, with his odds set at +800 at DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by McIlroy at +850. The tournament is a full-field event and will run through Sunday, February 12 with a cut after 36 holes on Friday.