Why is ‘The Last of Us’ Episode 5 of Season 1 airing on Friday?

The Last of Us is about halfway through its first season on HBO and the series enters Episode 5 this week. Normally, the show would air on Sunday night starting at 9 p.m. ET on HBO Max. If you’re not aware, this is Super Bowl 57 week and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET in Arizona. As a result, The Last of Us has been moved to an earlier date for the latest episode.

The Last of Us streaming: Episode 5 release date

Episode 5 of The Last of Us will air on Friday night rather than on Sunday night as a result of Super Bowl 57. The series is progressing quite slowly the past two episodes. If you haven’t watched Episode 4, now is the time to go elsewhere, because we’ll get into a bit of what took place here.

In Episode 4, Joel and Ellie are making their way across the United States and end up in Kansas City, where they run into a group of humans who are also survivors. Joel and Ellie are ambushed and crash their truck. Joel fends off the attackers and the two are forced to try and hide from survivors. We’re introduced to Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey), who is the leader of the revolutionary movement in Kansas City. At the end of the episode, while in hiding, Joel and Ellie are seemingly captured before the credits roll.