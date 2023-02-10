Breaking down cut line for the 2023 WM Phoenix Open

The PGA TOUR has already teed off the second round of the 2023 Waste Management Open, and Jason Day is at the top of the leaderboard at -6 as he puts a peg in the ground to start Friday.

But around half the field won’t be returning for tomorrow’s action at The People’s Open, and we document the journey here.

The afternoon groups begin at 2:00 p.m. ET, and with the late players yesterday scoring much better than the early ones, it should be about 4:00 p.m. before we have a solid idea of what the final cut line should be. Of course many participants will know they’re heading home after holing out on 18.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the projected cut line for the WM Phoenix Open as of now?

Right now the cut line is set at +1, with 67 players on that number or better.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Jimmy Walker went out with an 80 yesterday, so he’s playing for fun today. So too is Matthew NeSmith (+8 79), Cameron Champ (+7), and Chad Ramey (+7).

Rory McIlroy entered the event as the second choice on the odds board at +750, but his early tee time on Thursday didn’t help as he fired a +2 73. He’ll have to make some red numbers today to make it to the weekend, but his 4:18 p.m. ET tee time should be helpful.