Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, February 10

There are 11 games on Friday’s NBA slate, which means bettors have plenty of player props to choose from. Here’s our favorites from the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ja Morant under 28.5 points vs. Timberwolves (-105)

The Grizzlies star point guard has been in a bit of a scoring slump lately, going under this line in seven of his last 11 games. He’s also hit the under in all three meetings against the Timberwolves so far this season, so back the under once again Friday night. Morant is explosive enough to make this bet look silly quickly, but the trend suggests he’ll continue being an elite distributor and keep his scoring down slightly.

James Harden over 10.5 assists vs. Knicks (+105)

Harden has been dishing out dimes all season, averaging 10.9 per game. He’s been successful in this area against the Knicks, going over this line twice including the last meeting between the sides earlier this week. At plus money, this is a strong prop to back.

Bam Adebayo over 9.5 rebounds vs. Rockets (-130)

Adebayo is the primary big man for the Heat with Dewayne Dedmon gone, and he’s got an excellent matchup against the Rockets Friday. Adebayo has gone over this line in two of the last four games, although both unders came at nine rebounds. Given how poor Houston is shooting the basketball, there’s going to be a lot of chances for the center to clean up on the glass.