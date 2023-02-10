NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, February 10

We’ve got a massive 11-game slate in the NBA Friday, which means value plays are going to make a difference in most DFS contests. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Reggie Bullock, Dallas Mavericks, $4,500

Luka Doncic could be coming back in the lineup, but Bullock should still be a great play in DFS formats. The forward is seeing more minutes and shots with Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith both gone, and it has led to great production in the last few games. Bullock went for 40.3 DKFP in the last game and should be in a high-scoring contest Friday when the Mavericks take on the Kings.

Gabe Vincent, Miami Heat, $4,500

Despite being set to get another start, Vincent’s price point continues to be under $5k. He turned in 28.5 DKFP in 37 minutes against the Pacers and gets an excellent matchup Friday against the Rockets. If the three-point shot starts falling, Vincent could explode and deliver tremendous production at a bargain price.

Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies, $5,000

Clarke has had a tremendous run of form lately, averaging 24.7 DKFP in his last seven games. That includes three games of 30+ DKFP. With Steven Adams still sidelined, Clarke continues to get solid minutes in the Memphis frontcourt. The matchup against the Timberwolves is a bit tougher than usual, but Clarke should turn in a solid game Friday.