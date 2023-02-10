Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. 76ers on Friday

The New York Knicks (30-26) will hit the road for a matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers (34-19) on Friday night. The game will get started at 7 p.m. ET from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson will remain out, while Joel Embiid is questionable on the 76ers’ side with a foot injury.

The 76ers are 6-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -240 moneyline odds, making the Knicks +200 underdogs. The over/under is set at 223.

Knicks vs. 76ers, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers -6

Philadelphia is back on its home floor fir the first time since February 1 and will be ready to get back on track after consecutive road losses. The revenge factor will be in full swing after losing to the Knicks on the road Sunday. New York won two games in a row, so the sense of urgency sides with the home team on Friday night.

Over/Under: Under 223

Both franchises rank in the bottom eight in possessions per game, and there’s a lot to like about the under in this spot. Sunday’s game resulted in 205 total points scored, and I’ll bet this one falls short of the total especially if Embiid is out or limited in this matchup.