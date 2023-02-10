Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies on Friday

The Memphis Grizzlies (33-21) will host the Minnesota Timberwolves (30-28) on Friday night, and the game will get started at 8 p.m. ET from FedExForum in Memphis.

Karl-Anthony Towns remains out indefinitely for Minnesota with Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson listed as questionable. Austin Rivers will be back after a three-game suspension. Memphis’ only injury concern is big man Steven Adams, who is out with a knee injury.

The Grizzlies are 7-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -265 moneyline odds, making the Timberwolves +225 underdogs. The over/under is set at 236.

My NBA bets went 5-1 on Thursday night, so why not keep that streak going into Friday night?

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies -7

This is a fairly high number, but Memphis has the rest advantage of being off since Tuesday without any need to travel, and while Minnesota is playing its third game in four days. All of those matchups have been away from the Timberwolves home stadium. Minnesota has more injury concerns in this spot, which is another advantage toward Memphis on Friday night.

Over/Under: Over 236

This total still isn’t high enough for two franchises that love to go fast. Both teams rank in the top six in possessions per game, and the offenses should do enough to exceed this total with additional scoring opportunities. The Grizzlies have the top shooting percentage in the league, and there’s a lot to like about the over in this spot.