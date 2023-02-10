Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Pelicans on Friday

The Cleveland Cavaliers (35-22) will hit the road for a matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans (29-27) on Friday night from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN.

The Cavaliers will be without Ricky Rubio, who will miss the game with injury management to his left knee. Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland will return after missing Wednesday’s contest. On the other side, the Pelicans won’t have Dyson Daniels, who hasn’t played since January 24. Zion Williamson remains out. It’s unclear whether new addition Josh Richardson will make his New Orleans debut.

Cleveland is a 2-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -130 moneyline odds, making New Orleans a +110 underdog. The total is set at 223.5.

My NBA bets went 5-1 on Thursday night, so let’s keep that rolling into Friday’s slate.

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pelicans +2

New Orleans is well-rested with its last game coming on Tuesday as the Pelicans’ four-game home stand comes to an end. On the other side, Cleveland has a travel disadvantage playing in its fourth stadium since Sunday. Take the Pelicans to cover in this contest.

Over/Under: Under 233.5

No team plays at a slower pace than the Cavaliers, which rank 30th in possessions per game heading into Friday night. Cleveland also enters this matchup ranked fifth in the league in opponent shooting percentage (46.4%). The Pelicans have struggled offensively since Williamson has left the lineup, so the under is the play here at such a high number.