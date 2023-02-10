Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Kings on Friday

We have a potential Western Conference playoff matchup to look forward to this evening as the Dallas Mavericks (30-26) continue their five-game road trip when meeting the Sacramento Kings (31-23) at 10 p.m. ET. This is the first of back-to-back matchups between the two squads as they’re set to meet again on Saturday.

Dallas came out victorious in Kyrie Irving’s debut on Wednesday, toppling the Clippers in a 110-104 victory. The Mavs stormed out the gate with 41 points in the first quarter as their newly acquired star settled right in with Luka Doncic sitting out with a right heel contusion. Irving finished the game with 24 points and five assists in 37 minutes of action. As for Doncic, he will play after sitting out the previous three matchups.

Sacramento handled its business earlier in the week, picking up back-to-back road victories over lowly Houston. The Kings’ 130-128 victory on Wednesday came down to the literal final second as Eric Gordon fouled De’Aaron Fox on a three-point attempt with just 0.3 seconds remaining. Fox buried all three free throws to lift the Kings to the win and that ended up being Gordon’s final play with the Rockets before being traded the following day.

Dallas enters the game as a 1-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 234. Sacramento was originally a 2-point favorite prior to the confirmation that Doncic would play.

Mavericks vs. Kings, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings +1

While successful Wednesday, the Mavericks are still ironing things out with their new lineup and that will be the case with Irving and Doncic playing together for the first time. I trust the Kings more on the front end of a home back-to-back and that’s backed up by them having an excellent 29-24-1 record against the spread. Take Sacramento to cover as a slight home underdog tonight.

Over/Under: Under 234

Even before the trade, Dallas games have barely clocked over 220 as of late and I expect tonight to be no different as the team settles into its new reality. Go with the under tonight.