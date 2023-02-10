Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Clippers on Friday

Tonight’s NBA schedule will wrap up with the Milwaukee Bucks (38-17) finishing up a quick, three-game road trip out west when battling the Los Angeles Clippers (31-27) at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Milwaukee is on a nine-game winning streak heading into tonight’s contest and was victorious on this very court last night in a 115-106 triumph over the Lakers. The Bucks were able to quickly erase an eight-point halftime deficit, overpowering the Lake Show in the third quarter and maintaining control for another win. Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 38 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists in the win.

Los Angeles is one of several teams that underwent some roster tweaks as a result of a busy trade deadline on Thursday. The team dealt Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, and John Wall, but acquired Bones Hyland, Mason Plumlee, and Eric Gordon in the process. Sitting in the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings, the team is hoping that shoring up some of its bench depth will be enough to allow them to make a strong postseason push.

Neither of the team’s trade acquisitions will suit up tonight, meaning no Hyland, Plumlee, or Gordon for L.A. while Jae Crowder is not expected to hit the court for Milwaukee. On the injury front, Kawhi Leonard will miss tonight’s game for the Clippers for load management reasons. The Bucks have yet to release their injury report as of this writing but Antetokounmpo’s status is up in the air on the back end of a back-to-back.

Los Angeles enters this game as a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 227.

Bucks vs. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -2.5

Antetokounmpo potentially missing tonight’s matchup alters the calculus for this showdown. Even as L.A. is in a state of roster transition, I’d imagine a spirited effort being made by Paul George to lead the group while Leonard rests tonight. I’ll take my chances on the Clippers covering at home and ending the Bucks’ win streak.

Over/Under: Over 227

Milwaukee and L.A. have been two under-friendly teams in the league this year but both have been putting up some numbers offensively as of late. They have both averaged at least 115 points over their last five games, respectively and should carry that forward tonight even with some missing pieces. Take the over.