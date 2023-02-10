How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for February 10 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

We’re just eight days away from the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Montreal and the company is stepping on the gas towards that premium live event. Before we get there, we have an episode of Smackdown tonight that will feature an interesting tag title match.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, February 10

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch for on Friday Night Smackdown

Last week, the main event of Elimination Chamber was confirmed as it will be Roman Reigns putting the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns putting his belts on the line against Sami Zayn in Zayn’s hometown of Montreal. The champ addressed what transpired at the end of the Royal Rumble before the former “Honorary Uce” launched a sneak attacked and challenged Reigns to a title match. After Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso launched an attack of their own, the “Tribal Chief” accepted the challenge and stated he wanted to specifically destroy in front of his family in Montreal.

Of course, that was only half of story with the Bloodline for that evening as the other half concerned the whereabouts of Jey Uso. Jey had not been seen since he walked out on his family at the Royal Rumble and his absence incensed Reigns. Tonight, the Usos are scheduled to defend the tag titles against Bruan Strowman and Ricochet, who defeated Imperium in the finals of the tag tournament last week. Jimmy was insistent that Jey would be there for the match and we’ll find out if that’s the case.

Also on the show, we’ll have a fatal four-way match between Madcap Moss, Rey Mysterio, Karrion Kross, and Santos Escobar to determine a new No. 1 contender for Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship.