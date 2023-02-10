Pick on the spread for Fresno State-Nevada on February 10

The Nevada Wolfpack enter Friday’s home game with the Fresno State Bulldogs just a game out of first place in the Mountain West standings and looking to make a statement.

Fresno State Bulldogs and Nevada Wolf Pack (-9, 131)

Much of Nevada’s success this season is tied to doing the little things as the team ranks fifth nationally in free throw shootings percentage at 79.7% and their turnover per possession on offense is 28th in the country overall, improving to 14th in home games.

Not only does Nevada shot at a high percentage at the free throw line, they get there often, ranking third in the country in free throws made on a per possession basis.

A large reason for the offensive success is Jarod Lucas entering the program and instantly becoming one of the best scorers in the conference. While at Oregon State last season, he led the team in scoring with 13.1 points per game but there wasn’t a supporting core around him to facilitate an efficient offense.

Lucas has had that support this season with three separate teammates averaging at least 2.5 assists per game while Lucas leads the way with 17.8 points per game on 39.9% 3-point shooting. Adding Lucas has also helped on the defensive side of things with Nevada improving from 257th in points allowed on a per possession basis to 95th.

This improved defense will look to keep Fresno State’s perimeter offense cold with the Bulldogs entering Friday making 30.6% of their 3-point shots, which ranks 327th among Division I teams.

Fresno State is also having a tough time on the glass, ranking 299th in the country in rebound rate and with have issues sending teams to the free throw line, ranking 235th in fouls committed on a per possession basis, Nevada’s execution of the little things will lead to a large margin of victory.

The Play: Nevada -9

Get Peterson’s spread and total lines for every game on the college basketball board.

Check out the DraftKings college basketball betting splits with public money and betting percentages.