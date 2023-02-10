Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker headline NBA injury report for Friday, February 10

The trade deadline is in the books and the NBA is back in action Friday with 11 games on the schedule, anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: February 10

Keldon Johnson (ankle) - questionable

Tre Jones (foot) - questionable

Jeremy Sochan (back) - questionable

Johnson should be, as he hasn’t a missed a game yet with this injury. Sochan has been upgraded to questionable and could take away from Johnson’s opportunities if he plays. If Jones is in, that would take away from Malaki Branham’s minutes.

James Wiseman (trade) - TBD

The Pistons plan on starting Wiseman to evaluate him, so he should get big minutes in Detroit once he’s available.

Devin Booker (injury management) - TBD

Booker didn’t play Thursday, so it seems likely he’ll suit up Friday. He’d take away minutes from Damion Lee if he does play.

Josh Hart (trade) - TBD

We’ll see if Hart suits up for New York after being dealt from Portland.

Joel Embiid (foot) - questionable

Embiid is once again on the injury report and once again, this is a throwaway designation. He’ll be in for the Sixers.

Jayson Tatum (illness) - questionable

Jaylen Brown (face fracture) - OUT, likely out through All-Star break

Al Horford (ankle) - probable

Robert Williams (ankle) - probable

The big men should be in for Boston, while Tatum is questionable. If he doesn’t play, Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White will have bigger roles for the Celtics.

Russell Westbrook (trade) - TBD

Jordan Clarkson (illness) - questionable

Update - Clarkson is a late add to the injury report with an illness and these tend to go south for players. If Clarkson is unable to play, that means more minutes for Collin Sexton in Utah’s backcourt.

We’ll see if Westbrook makes his debut for the Jazz or if he remains sidelined as the sides try to agree upon the next course of events.

OG Anunoby (wrist) - OUT

Anunoby remains out for the Raptors. That means more opportunities for Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam.

Victor Oladipo (ankle) - OUT

Gabe Vincent (ankle) - probable

Vincent is probable and should start with Kyle Lowry still out. Oladipo remains out, opening up more minutes for Max Strus.

Rudy Gobert (groin) - TBD

Mike Conley (trade) - TBD

Kyle Anderson (back) - TBD

Gobert should be in, while Anderson and Conley are more up in the air. There are minutes to be had with D’Angelo Russell gone and if Conley doesn’t pick them up, Jaylen Nowall or Jordan McLaughlin could be good value plays.

Luke Kennard (trade) - TBD

We’ll see if Kennard plays Friday. If he does, Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks will lose some minutes.

Darius Garland (thumb) - available

Donovan Mitchell (groin) - available

Both guards are in for Cleveland after missing the last game.

Josh Richardson (trade) - TBD

We’ll see if Richardson suits up for New Orleans.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Luka Doncic (heel) - questionable

Doncic could return for the Mavericks, and he’d pair with Kyrie Irving for the first time if he does suit up. We’ll see how that partnership works out.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) - TBD

Jae Crowder (trade) - TBD

We’ll see how the Bucks handle Antetokounmpo on the second night of a back-to-back set with his knee issue. Crowder might be available after getting traded and he’d take away some of Pat Connaughton’s wing minutes.

Mason Plumlee (trade) - TBD

Bones Hyland (trade) - TBD

The Clippers made some changes on the periphery, and we’ll see if those players take the floor Friday night.