How to watch 2023 women’s T20 cricket World Cup on TV and live stream

The 2023 women’s T20 World Cup kicks off February 10 with the group stage. There are two groups with five teams in each group. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinal round, with the Group A winner playing the Group B runner-up and the Group B winner playing the Group A runner-up. The winners of the semifinal will play each other in the final on February 26.
In the US, you can catch all the women’s T20 World Cup action on Willow TV. If you aren’t around a TV, you can stream the matches on willow.tv with your cable login. You can also watch with an ESPN+ subscription.
Here’s the full schedule for the 2023 T20 World Cup.
Group Stage
February 10
South Africa vs. Sri Lanka - 12 p.m. ET
February 11
West Indies vs. England - 8 a.m. ET
Australia vs. New Zealand 12 p.m. ET
February 12
India vs. Pakistan - 8 a.m. ET
Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka - 12 p.m. ET
February 13
Ireland vs. England - 8 a.m. ET
South Africa vs. New Zealand- 12 p.m. ET
February 14
Australia vs. Bangladesh - 12 p.m. ET
February 15
West Indies vs. India - 8 a.m. ET
Pakistan vs. Ireland - 12 p.m. ET
February 16
Sri Lanka vs. Australia - 8 a.m. ET
February 17
New Zealand vs. Bangladesh - 8 a.m. ET
West Indies vs. Ireland - 12 p.m. ET
February 18
England vs. India - 8 a.m. ET
South Africa vs. Australia - 12 p.m. ET
February 19
Pakistan vs. West Indies - 8 a.m. ET
New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka - 12 p.m. ET
February 20
India vs. Ireland - 8 a.m. ET
February 21
England vs. Pakistan - 8 a.m. ET
South Africa vs. Bangladesh - 12 p.m. ET
February 23
Semifinal 1 - 8 a.m. ET
February 24
Semifinal 2 - 8 a.m. ET
February 26
Final - 8 a.m. ET