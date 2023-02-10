How to watch 2023 women’s T20 cricket World Cup on TV and live stream

The 2023 women’s T20 World Cup kicks off February 10 with the group stage. There are two groups with five teams in each group. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinal round, with the Group A winner playing the Group B runner-up and the Group B winner playing the Group A runner-up. The winners of the semifinal will play each other in the final on February 26.

In the US, you can catch all the women’s T20 World Cup action on Willow TV. If you aren’t around a TV, you can stream the matches on willow.tv with your cable login. You can also watch with an ESPN+ subscription.

Here’s the full schedule for the 2023 T20 World Cup.

Group Stage

February 10

South Africa vs. Sri Lanka - 12 p.m. ET

February 11

West Indies vs. England - 8 a.m. ET

Australia vs. New Zealand 12 p.m. ET

February 12

India vs. Pakistan - 8 a.m. ET

Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka - 12 p.m. ET

February 13

Ireland vs. England - 8 a.m. ET

South Africa vs. New Zealand- 12 p.m. ET

February 14

Australia vs. Bangladesh - 12 p.m. ET

February 15

West Indies vs. India - 8 a.m. ET

Pakistan vs. Ireland - 12 p.m. ET

February 16

Sri Lanka vs. Australia - 8 a.m. ET

February 17

New Zealand vs. Bangladesh - 8 a.m. ET

West Indies vs. Ireland - 12 p.m. ET

February 18

England vs. India - 8 a.m. ET

South Africa vs. Australia - 12 p.m. ET

February 19

Pakistan vs. West Indies - 8 a.m. ET

New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka - 12 p.m. ET

February 20

India vs. Ireland - 8 a.m. ET

February 21

England vs. Pakistan - 8 a.m. ET

South Africa vs. Bangladesh - 12 p.m. ET

February 23

Semifinal 1 - 8 a.m. ET

February 24

Semifinal 2 - 8 a.m. ET

February 26

Final - 8 a.m. ET