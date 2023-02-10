Women’s T20 World Cup odds, picks: Predicting who will win cricket’s 2023 T20 World Cup

The 2023 women’s T20 World Cup kicks off Friday, February 10 in South Africa with 10 teams set to battle for one of cricket’s top prizes. Here’s a look at the field, along with odds to win the tournament courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and our betting pick.

The favorites

Australia (-190)

The Aussies are the defending champions in this event and have won it a whopping five times. They return most of the key players in their veteran squad, including Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney. This team is a heavy favorite for a reason and should have no issues advancing out of the group stage.

The other contenders

India (+400)

The India women’s team just took the under-19 T20 World Cup, so the talent is there in the pipeline to eventually build a true juggernaut. The senior team has had a good run of form recently, including some good matches in a series against Australia. Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana return, but the key players might be all-rounder Deepti Sharma and youngster Shafali Verma. India finished as runners-up in the last T20 World Cup. Mandhana is battling a finger injury, so her status will be important to monitor heading into each match.

England (+450)

England last won this event in 2009, but has consistently featured in the semifinal round and has made the final four times. It’s a veteran squad led by captain Heather Knight and should be able to make another knockout stage appearance. Sophie Ecclestone and Kate Cross will be the other key players to watch for this group.

New Zealand (+900)

There’s a big drop here in the odds table, but New Zealand’s squad has enough talent to finally get the job done. There’s a lot of experience here with Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates and Maddy Green but the key player will be all-rounder Amelia Kerr. If she can click, this batting lineup will be able to match the best teams.

Best bet to win the title: Australia (-190)

Australia doesn’t carry a lot of betting value, and it only takes one match for any team to be sent home. However, there’s not a lot of precedent for other teams having success in this event. West Indies won this tournament in 2016 but haven’t made the final since. England and West Indies are the only teams to take down Australia in a final at this event, but the Aussies are in better form and have the most talent overall. Take them to lift their sixth women’s T20 World Cup title.