Watch players receive news they’ve been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The NFL sent Hall of Famers to give the 2023 inductees the good news.

By Chet Gresham
Ronde Barber, Joe Klecko, Darielle Revis, Joe Thomas, Zach Thomas, DaMarcus Ware, members of the Pro football Hall of Fame class of 2023, pose for a photo at Symphony Hall. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

What’s better than watching someone have their lifelong dream come true in real time? The Pro Football Hall of Fame gives us that pleasure over and over as they send Hall of Fame players to give the 2023 inductees the good news in this short video. It will give you a nice shot of good feelings.

The 2023 Hall of Famers are Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas, Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas, Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Ware, Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis, Buccaneers cornerback Rondé Barber, Chargers coach Don Coryell, Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley, Jets defensive lineman Joe Klecko and Bengals cornerback Ken Riley.

There’s no doubt that no matter how much money or fame or accolades a player has gotten throughout his career, that the Hall of Fame is the pinnacle for these guys. Watching as they realize that all the work they put in will be acknowledged with the greatest individual honor an NFL player can receive is up-lifting. This video is just a promo for their longer show, but it gives you the good stuff.

