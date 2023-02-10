DK Nation’s ultimate Super Bowl nacho recipe for your party

It’s almost Super Bowl Sunday and for Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs fans it will be all about the game. For everyone else (for the most part), it’s all about the food. If you’re going to a Super Bowl party or just having a lazy Sunday at home, you’re going to need some snacks. Here we’ll take you through DraftKings Nation’s ultimate nacho recipe.

Step 1: Get a bag of your favorite tortilla chips (or any chips for that matter). Get creative. A lot of people will just go with corn tortilla chips but really you can mix it up however you want. If you’re feeling crazy, fry up your own chips. Grab some corn or flour tortillas and cut them up into squares, fry ‘em up in some oil and boom. Homemade chips. You can also bake or air fry.

Step 2: We’re going to need some cheese. The easiest path is to get some pre-shredded cheese from the super market. You can also get a nice block of cheese and shred it yourself. For this recipe, we’re going to go all out and make our own cheese sauce.

Melt some butter in a medium sized pot or sauce pan. Add in a tablespoon of flour and a cup of milk. Cook on medium heat, whisking until the roux thickens. After that, you can lower the heat and then it’s time to add the cheese. Really, this is at your discretion and you can add whichever cheeses you want (well, melting cheeses). Grab your favorite cheddar, perhaps some fontina or gouda. From there, season with salt, pepper, Hungarian paprika, a dash of cayenne pepper. I usually like to add a little bit of Frank’s red hot to the cheese sauce for a kick.

Step 3: You’re going to want to get some type of protein. If you’ve got a slow cooker, making shredded chicken is very simple. Get some chicken breasts and throw them into the slow cooker with your favorite salsa or some Frank’s red hot. Cook on high heat for at least an hour.

Step 4: Here’s where we get our toppings. If you want the nachos loaded up, here’s an easy list of toppings:

Shredded lettuce

Chopped tomatoes

Diced onions

sliced jalapeños

sliced black olives

chopped avocados (or guacamole)

sour cream (or chipotle mayo)

Step 5: Assembling the nachos. Get a large sheet pan you can throw in the oven. Put down some tin foil. Spread as many chips as you want out on the pan. Pour on a layer of the cheese sauce. Evenly distribute your toppings and shredded chicken on top of the chips. Toss on another layer of the cheese sauce. More toppings. More chicken. Rinse repeat until you’ve used everything. I like to throw on a little bit more of Frank’s red hot sauce on top. Once the nachos are assembled, you can bake on low heat or until the chips start to get a nice brown. You also don’t need to bake this at all, the sheet pan just gives you a nice engine to serve the nachos on.

Step 6: Enjoy!

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.