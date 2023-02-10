The new ‘Fast X’ trailer shows Jason Mamoa bringing trouble to the family

Despite a sudden change in the director’s chair, you can never hinder family. With that, we have the first almost four-minute trailer for Fast X, the first of two parts where the Fast and Furious franchise looks to take its final bow. Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Tyrese Gibson, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, and Sung Kang are all returning to the fray.

New edition Jason Mamoa plays the son of Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes, Dante. If you remember, in Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out Hernan, and now Dante is looking for revenge.

Fast X arrives in theaters on May 19, 2023, and is directed by Louis Leterrier.

Watch the trailer and read the synopsis below.

Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves, forever.