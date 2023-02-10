How to make the best Frank’s Red Hot buffalo chicken dip for Super Bowl 57

Super Bowl 57 will be played on Sunday, February 12. While the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox, Super Bowl Sunday starts well before that. Whether you’re hosting or attending a Super Bowl party or just making snacks to enjoy the game and commercials, good food is now synonymous with the NFL’s biggest game.

You may have recipes for a great seven-layer dip, or you may think that you know the best Buffalo wing recipe. In my opinion, no Super Bowl meal is complete without Buffalo Chicken Dip. You can control the spice level, and it allows for a ton of creativity with the dish. For me, I start with the recipe provided by Frank’s Red Hot. Yes, it is the best hot sauce to use for the recipe and complements the other ingredients. All you need is 2 cups of cooked shredded chicken, one eight-ounce package of cream cheese, 1⁄ 2 cup of Frank’s Red Hot and 1⁄ 2 cup of ranch dressing.

To get started, you are going to want to pre-heat your oven to 350 degrees. While the oven is pre-heating, you want to mix all of the ingredients in a big bowl. Then, spread the mixture out in a one-quart baking dish. Once the oven is ready, bake for 20 minutes and stir when finished. Boom, you have made delicious buffalo chicken dip that can be served with vegetables, any crackers you want or can even be eaten judgment-free with a spoon.

If you want to get extra crazy, here is what I do with my personal recipe. While everything is baking, I would cut up some green onions and spread them on the dish once it is finished. If you’re worried about leftovers, just spread some over your personal serving. I also recommend stirring in 1⁄ 2 cup of sour cream when you take the dish out of the oven and then immediately topping it with 1⁄ 2 cup of blue cheese crumbles. It makes the dish even creamier and elevates the ingredients without sacrificing any kick.

